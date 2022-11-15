JFK, the last great American president, sent a poet to Russia to make peace…how amazingly beautiful. Nowadays, those who call for peace are called traitors. Incredibly moving and inspiring lecture, a message needed in current times

Robert Frost and the Cuban missile crisis [Gerald Therrien RTF Lecture]

15 November 2022

1962, like today, was a very dangerous time in history, when the world faced the threat of nuclear war.

But we didn’t have nuclear war, because some people found a way out of the crisis.

In 1962 Kennedy sent American poet laureate Robert Frost to Moscow as an ambassador in a cultural exchange, an exchange of poets,

In the summer of 1962, before and even during a part of the October missile crisis, Frost played the role of peacemaker.

What happens when you allow poetry to enter the realm of politics?

