Rail Conference “POWERING AFCFTA WITH SUSTAINABLE RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT”

Rail Conference Communique: African Nations Must Synergise on Rail Devt

COMMUNIQUE – INTERNATIONAL RAILWAY CONFERENCE ORGANIZED BY THE FEDERAL MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION IN COLLABORATION WITH ABUJA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY AND AFRICAN RAILWAY CONSUKTING LIMITED HELD AT THE ABUJA TRADE AND CONVENTION CENTER, ON 15TH NOVEMBER, 2022 WITH THE THEME: “POWERING AFCFTA WITH SUSTAINABLE RAILWAY DEVELOPMENT”

Overview

The First Edition of the International Railway Conference Abuja 2022 aimed at reverberating the need important role and impact of railway development to Africa’s socio-economic development and integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The event organized by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Africa Railway Consulting Limited was held on the 15th November 2022 at the Trade & Convention Centre, Abuja to recalibrate the significance of railway connectivity to the realization of African economic integration through African Continental Free trade Area. National governments will present rail investment opportunities. The event also had an exhibition component alongside a B2B, G2B, G2G interactive and networking opportunities.

