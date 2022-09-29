Railway for Peace: Burundian President Drums Support for Burundi-DRC-Tanzania Railway

re posted from RAIL-BUS

Burundi and the DRC had signed on Saturday August 20, 2022 in Kinshasa in the DRC a bilateral agreement for implementation financing and a request for financing to be sent to the AfDB for the feasibility studies for the construction of the standard gauge railway, Gitega-Bujumbura-Uvira-Kindu section.

For peace in DRC, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye has called for support of the EAC initiative such as the trans-regional railway designed to link Burundi, DRC and Tanzania.

Speaking at the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations held in New York, the President Ndayishimiye, said the mega project will contribute to the return of peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to Evariste Ndayishimiye, the EAC countries aim to stabilize the entire community so that the people of these countries can focus on socio-economic development projects.

He noted that the railway will open up the region and boost the economy of the three countries, thereby reducing poverty induced conflicts.

The President said that Burundi, with the DRC and Tanzania are working closely to achieve the railways project Uvinza- Musongati- Gitega-Bujumbura-Uvira-Kindu, which will connect the the countries and the two oceans, Atlantic and Indian.

According to Ndayishimiye, this mega-project will not only boost the economies of the three countries, but also facilitate the movement of goods and people in the sub-region.

