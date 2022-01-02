“The group in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday December 31st noted that the continental railway connectivity project remains the most critical and potentially impactful project that African leaders accepted as the most potent route to jumpstart the recovery and development of African economy.”

Rail Group to EU: Start Global Gateway with Africa`s Integrated High Speed Railway

An African Railway advocacy group, the African Railway Roundtable has called on the European Union to start the implementation of its recently unveiled Global Gateway Strategy with the African integrated high speed railway project that is designed by the African Union to interconnect landlocked African countries with their coastal neighbours..

