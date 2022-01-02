brilliant interview on US policy in the Horn of Africa

Source: ESATtv Ethiopia

Ethiopia -ESAT Insight US Policy: One Sided? with Bronwyn BrutonFri 31 Dec 2021

31 December 2021

ESAT Insight US Policy: One Sided? with Bronwyn BrutonFri Senior Fellow Atlantic Council Africa Center To End Ethiopia’s War, Biden Needs to Correct Course A one-sided U.S. approach provided political cover to the TPLF insurgency. Washington now has an opportunity to create the conditions for peace. By Bronwyn Bruton, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center, and Ann Fitz-Gerald, the director of the Balsillie School of International Affairs and a professor of international security at Wilfrid Laurier University.

