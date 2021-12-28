Princy Mthombeni: I believe nuclear energy is the most valuable technology on this planet

re posted from AFRICAN BUSINESS

“I believe nuclear energy is the most valuable technology on this planet, which can, and ultimately will be the reason millions of African people can live secure, healthy, happy and fulfilling lives”, Princy insists.

Nowadays, Princess Mthombeni advocates for human rights through promoting peaceful uses of nuclear technology, for the benefit of humankind. As you might guess, this is by no means an easy task for the African continent, where only one nuclear power plant Koeberg near Cape Town is in operation, and new proposals for the development of nuclear energy are facing various obstacles. Number one is ignorance: many people simply do not know about the opportunities of nuclear energy and believe in various myths about it instead.

Have you ever wondered about the relationship between these two incredibly important sustainable development values ​​for Africa; ensuring effective and environmentally friendly energy and promoting gender equality? While at first glance, these issues are very far apart, in fact, there’s an immediate and growing connection between them. Indeed, more and more young African women associate their professional careers with nuclear energy – a vital power source for the future of the African economy. We are privileged to learn about this connection firsthand in a conversation with Princy Mthombeni, a nuclear communication specialist, Africa4Nuclear Founder & Host and a Women in Nuclear Global Excellence Award 2021 Winner.

