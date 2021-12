Source: Jeff Pearce

Jeff Pearce and Jemal Countess were the first Western reporters to investigate the state of the Lalibela churches after the second liberation by Ethiopian federal forces. Confirming that the churches are intact, Jeff discusses for Arts TV how the TPLF occupation of Lalibela actually represents a spectacular failure for the terrorist group trying to undermine Ethiopian cultural and religious values.

“Divine Power”

27 Dec 2021

