President’s Climate Report is “flawed, simplistic and inadequate”, and not in South Africa’s interests

Truth in Energy & the Izwe Lami Freedom Foundation

18 July 2023

We welcome the invitation to contribute substantively to the final Report..

The recently released Draft Report of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) (the “Report) is disappointingly flawed, simplistic and inadequate. A dispassionate analysis shows it as lacking depth, expertise and professionalism according to industry experts. This Assessment is a response to the Report and highlights the failures and omissions in the approach taken by the authors, who, curiously, are not named, which in itself is disturbing. We should know who is driving PCC thinking, which might become South Africa’s energy policy. Contentious responses to climate change concerns are driving energy policy, and therefore must be examined rigorously and tested by all who care about where the country and climate are headed. The focus must be on enabling the country to generate the electricity it needs to create growth and real jobs. Only then, can the laudable if flawed ideology of renewable energy sources take centre stage.

