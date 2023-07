“The Blair Government was where the decline of Britain accelerated to the point of no return..”

Exceptionally powerful statement from George Galloway on the state of NATO

Dr David Kelly’s Death and Cover-up | AI and Armageddon

17 July 2023

On this Moats, George Galloway reflects on the strange death of Dr David Kelly, why its good riddance to tiny Ben Wallace and why the greatest threat to humanity is not nuclear war but Artificial General Intelligence

Like this: Like Loading...