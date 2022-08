Neil Oliver is a household name in the UK, known for putting soul back into ancient British history. He is now a presenter on the only bastion of televized free speech in the UK. Here he talks about the inhumanity of lockdowns, the lies and the manipulation under the medical tyranny

Source: GBNews

Our leaders have destroyed lives, it’s time for them to take a walk | Neil Oliver

20 August 2022

Like this: Like Loading...