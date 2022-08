Due to the rising numbers of excess deaths across the world that are occurring in the most vaccinated populations, Israel has conducted a study of the side effects. This is a clipped version of the full interview. In other news, it has been announced that the UK government will no longer be purchasing the AstraZeneca vaccine

Source: GBNews

Prof Levi on the possible side effects of the Pfizer jab and Israeli politicians’ response

20 August 2022

the full interview is here at 27:10

