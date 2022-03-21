re posted from ESI AFRICA

Op-ed: Is clean, green nuclear energy the answer to EU’s energy security woes?

17 March 2022

by Dr Kelvin Kemm

Half a century ago South Africa decided to build its first nuclear power plant. The decision was correct – we now need to hurry up and build more, writes Dr Kelvin Kemm for ESI Africa.

The friction between Ukraine and Russia is an old problem that has been going on for years. It is nothing new. All EU countries should have been aware of this and should have regularly carried out foreign policy updates covering various potential scenarios. But now one huge shortfall on the part of the EU has rapidly come to the fore: that of energy security.

For years it has surprised me that as European countries implemented Extreme Green Energy policies, they seemed to allow other national security considerations to drift off into the wilderness. Now the cows have come home.

