8 March 2022

Abahlali baseMjondolo press statement

Violent ANC attack on the eKhenana Commune on Sunday night – activists hospitalised.

The eKhenana Commune in Cato Manor, Durban, has come under sustained violent assault from both the state and the ANC, with the local ANC working closely with the local police.

In recent months there have been more than forty arrests of Abahlali activists on trumped up charges as the local ANC and the police have sought to crush the Commune. These cases range from public violence – which has been the standard bogus charge brought against activists since our movement was formed in 2005 – to more serious charges such as attempted murder, conspiracy to kill state witnesses and murder. Activists have been denied bail and kept in jail for as long as six months before the spurious charges against them are dropped. Some activists have swiftly been arrested on a second bogus charge soon after being released from prison after a first bogus charge is dropped.

Not one of the charges brought during more than forty arrests have come to trial. In every case the charges have been thrown out of court before any trial. State witnesses – who are often directly associated with the local ANC led by NS Ngubane have admitted to having lied in court without any consequences. One police officer has noted this in an affidavidt. The local ANC and the police continue to arrest our members, with a focus on our leaders in the Commune, on false charges.

