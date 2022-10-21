re posted from RAILBUS

OIC, African Group Revive Dakar-Port Sudan Railway Project

Olawale Rasheed with additional agency reports

The Dakar-Port Sudan railway project conceived way back in 2008 is being revived as the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) recently held a Consultative Meeting with the African Group Member States on the project and other issues.

The Meeting deliberated on the implementation of various OIC projects and resolutions aimed at promoting economic cooperation among OIC Member States in the African continent. At the beginning of the Meeting, the Secretary-General of the OIC, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha said that the idea of convening this meeting is borne out of the urgent need to accelerate the pace and scale of OIC collective action towards addressing developmental challenges in the OIC African countries.

Key on the agenda was how to fast track the implementation of the project which is to link West Africa from Dakar, Senegal to East Africa at Port Sudan.A 2015 to 2026 plan had remained unimplemented.

The OIC meeting was reported to have reviewed the document with a view to update it to meet current trends. It was not clear when an updated plan will be released.

Railway Business can report that the project has assumed a new significance as it is considered the best way not only to integrate East and West Africa but Africa and Middle East.

Saudi Arabia’s new economic agenda under Crown Prince Salman is reported to have heighten interest in the project.

How it Started

In 2017, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had announced its plans for the Dakar-Port Sudan rail network project, which will link West and East Africa.

Ambassador Hameed Opeloyeru, the then OIC Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs, announced an alliance with the African Union as the sponsor of the Dakar-Djibouti transport project, which is similar to the OIC scheme.

He was delivering a speech on behalf of Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the then OIC secretary-general, during a session in Istanbul on the sidelines of the 33rd meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC).

