Building the Future: Rail In The Middle East Taking Centre Stage

While the West becomes increasingly insane, elsewhere in the world governments are building high speed railways, metro and trams to connect cities and people

Source: Railways Africa Magazine

Rail In The Middle East Taking Centre Stage

30 September 2022

It was fantastic to speak with Mama Sougoufara at InnoTrans 2022. Mama is the Alstom MD for Middle East and North Africa, which also incorporates Pakistan and Turkey. In this interview Mama, provides an overview of activities in the Middle East, highlighting not only the Alstom projects but also the rebound that is being seen in the region, following the economic slowdown. Key projects are back on the map, all of which will positively impact sustainable mobility. In this interview find out more about the projects that Alstom is working on in the Middle East including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey among others as well as some big projects coming up. We also touch on technology, their latest rolling stock offering from Hydrogen through to trams and delivering turnkey projects.

Like this: Like Loading...