Source: vanessa beeley

NEWS: The US “aid” trojan horse in Gaza port

14 March 2024

My first report for UKC was on the wretched US, EU, UAE “aid” port in Gaza that will take at least two months to build, 1000 US troops on the ground on Palestinian sovereign territory and “aid” will be held up by Israel to impose lengthy verification mechanisms – as Saudi Arabia did via the UN in Yemen. In other words, doubling down on the starvation of Palestinians instead of opening the Rafah border for more than 500 (at least 10,000 tonnes) trucks per day of genuine aid – not cat food and shoes that were the contents of air-drop aid packages that drifted to Tyre in Lebanon and were picked up by a Lebanese fisherman.

