re posted from SPACE COMMUNE

By keeping the Darien Gap undeveloped, and opposing Chinese development efforts, the US is making it impossible for Panama’s government to patrol its land and raise their people’s standard of living. Hundreds of thousands of migrants traverse the anarchic Darien Gap in a state of fear, preyed upon by cartels, human traffickers and bandits, reliant on supra-national NGOs for their survival.

Debunking Bret Weinstein’s Chinese “One Child” Supersoldier Invasion Theory Chinese Partnership in South America can help end the Border Crisis Mar 11, 2024

Recently, American author and evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein made waves with startling comments about an alleged Chinese migrant invasion on Tucker Carlson’s podcast and other shows. Weinstein, guided by dissident geopolitics whisperer Michael Yon, had returned from a fact-finding trip to the Darien Gap, a mountainous, heavily forested area on the Isthmus of Panama that is only traversable on foot. continue reading HERE: Source: Debunking Bret Weinstein’s Chinese “One Child” Supersoldier Invasion Theory

Like this: Like Loading...