Truths About Climate Change:

Global temperature and CO2 levels cycle!

Temperature changes are caused primarily by the sun!

Mother Nature is in control not humans !

The amount of human produced CO2 in the atmosphere is extremely small!

“97% of scientists consensus” that humans control climate is NOT true!

Weather extremes are not increasing!

CO2 is safe, good and is not a pollutant!

There is no Climate Crisis!

WHY UNDERSTAND THE TRUTHS

Demonizing fossil fuels and CO2:

Impoverishes humanity

Has no impact on climate

Negatively impacts the economy

Threatens national defense

Reduces plant production

Source: The Heartland Institute

NASA Engineer Tom Moser Reveals the Truth About Climate Science

Mar 21, 2023

Join former NASA engineer and program director for the space station Tom Moser for a presentation that sheds light on the science behind climate change. Drawing on his impressive credentials, including serving as Acting Associate Administrator for Spaceflight in Washington, D.C., Director of the Space Station Program, Deputy Manager of the Space Shuttle Orbiter, and Chief Engineer at the Johnson Space Center, Moser highlights the correlation between global temperatures and solar irradiance. He also delves into the disparity between real-world data and often reported climate models, which are used as the basis for governmental public policy, and how these models consistently overestimate temperature trends versus the real-world data. Moser exposes the propaganda in the climate science field and breaks down why media claims are often misleading. This informative presentation is not to be missed by anyone interested in gaining a better understanding of climate science.

The Fifteenth International Conference on Climate Change (ICCC) featured more than 50 speakers who are top scientists in their fields and policy experts from around the world. Each edition of these conferences attracts scientists, legislators, environmentalists, and more all discussing their views on climate science, the idea that there is a crisis, efforts to educate the public, views on the state of discourse, and more.

Visit these sites for more great climate information from The Heartland Institute:

see Source

Like this: Like Loading...