Amid ongoing violence, Sudan armed forces reject dialogue with paramilitary RSF

Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army, as seen from the city of Khartoum North, Sudan, on April 15, 2023. (Photo by Reuters)

Sudan’s armed forces have dismissed any possibility of negotiations or dialogue with the country’s powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), amid ongoing violence in the country.

There will be “no negotiations or dialogue until the dissolution of the paramilitary RSF,” the Sudanese armed forces said on their Facebook page on Saturday.

This came after the RSF claimed its fighters have wrested control of several key sites, including the presidential palace, the residence of army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Khartoum International Airport.

The Sudanese army has rejected all RSF’s claims.

