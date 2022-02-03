Source: Make Afrika Great

Mali has cut ties with France, abandons French as its official, and ends its ECOWAS membership

27 January 2022

“The government of Mali officially announces an end to diplomatic, military and economic ties with France according to the demands of the Malian people.

The government of Mali announces its decision to sever cooperation agreements with France from today the 24th of January 2022.

The government of Mali announces an end to its participation in ECOWAS. Henceforth Mali will no longer be a member of ECOWAS.

The government of Mali announces that as of today the 24th of January, French will no longer be the official language of Mali. BAMBARA will henceforth be the official language of Mali.

The government of Mali calls for the immediate exit of France and its troops from across its national territory.

The government of Mali calls for the immediate closure of the French embassy and all French institutions on the national territory of Mali within 72 hours.

The government of Mali calls on all the youths, civil servants, civil society, and religious authorities to mobilize and take charge of their destiny.”

Like this: Like Loading...