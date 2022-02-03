Chris Ndayi: Funding Afrika’s Infrastructure and Development

Source: MsingiAfrikaTV

Funding Afrika’s Infrastructure and Development

30 January 2022

When we think of developing Afrika, the question that always arises is, “How do we pay for it all?” With Afrikan economies struggling with external and internal debt that they entered into either through corruption, coercion, desperation or carelessness, what will happen to Afrika’s continental development agenda? How do we build the dream we see in our hearts? This is a conversation with Burundian author and pan-Afrikanist, Chris Ndayiragije who shares his vision of a system for funding Afrikan development and bringing her out of the bondage of poverty. Let us know what you think in the comments.

To reach Chris Ndayiragije, please use: panafricadestiny@gmail.com

