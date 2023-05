Source: Schiller Institute

Executive Editors Confronted for Censorship of NY Times, Washington Post, LA Times, and Reuters

2 May 2023

LaRouche organizer Jose Vega and friends confront the executive editors for Executive Editors for NYTimes, Washington Post, LA Times, and Reuters on their censorship of Seymour Hersh, Uhuru, Julian Assange, Tucker Carlson, Russiagate. Then the Dean of Columbia and security pushed me to the ground and tried to silence me.

