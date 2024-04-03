Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS INSIGHT – London’s ‘Temple Mount Plot’ behind Israel’s genocide in Gaza – Michele Steinberg

3 Apr 2024

Michele Steinberg is the co-author of the Executive Intelligence Review (EIR) Special Report published in the year 2000, “Who Is Sparking a Religious War in the Middle East”. In response to the post-October 7 Israel-Gaza war, in December 2023 the Australian Citizens Party (ACP) re-issued large excerpts of that report as a dossier titled “Plunging towards World War III: The Made-in-London ‘Temple Mount Plot’ behind the Israel-Hamas War”; ACP Research Director Robert Barwick interviewed Michele Steinberg on the contents of that dossier. The Citizens Insight interview focuses on the so-called “Temple Mount plot” because that is essential to understanding why Hamas called its deadly October 7 attack “the Al-Aqsa flood”, which Israel seized on to justify launching its ongoing mass-slaughter. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam after Mecca and Medina, the place from where all Muslims believe the prophet Mohammed ascended to heaven. It is also the site which Jewish religious extremists and Christian Zionists believe is the Temple Mount, where King Solomon’s temple was located and must be rebuilt before the “Messiah” can return. Those messianic extremists, who have become a major power-bloc within Israel and now occupy key Ministries in the Netanyahu government, are operating on a timetable dictated by their interpretation of Biblical prophecy, to sacrifice a purely red heifer sometime in the next few weeks, in order to green light an operation to blow up the Al-Aqsa Mosque and thereby make way for the rebuilding of the Temple. If these messianic fanatics succeed, they will not only blow up Al-Aqsa, but they will instantly unite the entire Muslim world from Bosnia to Indonesia against them and blow up World War III. Far from that prospect giving them pause, however, they relish it, because it fits the Biblical prophecy of Armageddon which they believe they are fulfilling. While the rest of the world ignored this messianic plot, Hamas didn’t, and launched the Al-Aqsa flood as a pre-emptive strike against the destruction of their holy site. In the interview, Michele Steinberg covers the highlights of the dossier to give viewers a flavour of the contents which expose this present, extremely dangerous crisis in Israel to be the specific legacy of British, now Anglo-American divide-and-rule imperialism. Michele exposes:

• British imperial scheming as far back as 1840 to move European Jews to Palestine to be a check against French-allied Egypt;

• British elite freemasonry, with its secrets and ceremonies based on Solomon’s Temple, and the cultish belief of British Israelism that the British and Americans are the lost tribes of Israel, driving Britain’s obsession with controlling Jerusalem and excavating for the site of Solomon’s Temple;

• The British Empire’s fostering of Zionism, including its extremist religious and terrorist elements, and the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948; • Christian Zionism, which the British and then Israelis cultivated as a bulwark of support for Anglo-American imperial foreign policy in the Middle East to this day;

• The wildly messianic beliefs of the religious extremists in Israel who are now in the Netanyahu government but are in fact criminals implicated in actual terrorism and associated with actual terrorists, all justified by the imperative to fulfil the prophecy to rebuild the temple.

This interview is essential viewing, but as Michele Steinberg is at pains to emphasise, it doesn’t do justice to the detailed research in the 120-page dossier. It is vital that everyone who cares about stopping the genocidal slaughter in Gaza, and achieving peace in the Middle East, to watch and share this interview, and take time to read the dossier in the links.

Follow this link to download the dossier: Plunging towards World War III: The Made-in-London ‘Temple Mount’ Plot behind the Israel-Hamas War https://citizensparty.org.au/publicat…

Click here for a three-page summary article: The explosive dossier that exposes the end-times ‘Temple Mount plot’ driving the genocidal war in Israel-Gaza https://citizensparty.org.au/explosiv…

