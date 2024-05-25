Lawrence Freeman: Why Rules-Based International Order Has Failed and Will Always Fail:The Case of Africa

African High Speed Railway, Belt and Road, British Financial Empire, Current African News, History Modern

Lawrence Freeman calls for the fundamental human right of development for the African continent in this extraordinarily detailed, comprehensive and suberbly informative presentation that covers the past, present and future. ESSENTIAL VIEWING for all who call themselves friends of Africa.

Source: Rising Tide Foundation

25 May 2024

This Sunday, Africa Expert Lawrence Freeman will grace the Rising Tide Foundation with a geopolitical-historical presentation on the breakdown of the rules based international order in Africa and the rise of a new potential for a Pan-African renaissance. Lawrence Freeman has been involved in Africa for 35 years.

You can read all of his articles and interviews at: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com

https://lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com/

