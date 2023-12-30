“I think it is necessary to believe that elevating the value of the Sahel States will definitely raise Africa`s value which will leverage the entire world”

– Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, Burkina Faso Minister of Foreign affairs

Landlocked Sahel Countries Have Gained Access to Atlantic Ocean Through Morocco Ports

Source: 2nacheki

28 December 2023

After gaining neo-independence from France, Sahel countries, notably Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, now have an exit strategy from France’s, the West’s, and ECOWAS’s influence through Morocco. Landlocked Sahel Countries Gain Access to Atlantic Ocean Through Morocco

