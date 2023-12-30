Burkina Faso : Russia reopens its embassy after 31 years of closure

re posted from AFRICA NEWS

Burkina: Russia reopens its embassy after 31 years of closure

Russia reopened its embassy in Burkina Faso on Thursday, which it had closed in 1992, thus continuing a rapprochement with this Sahelian country led by a military regime since last year, and which seeks to diversify its partners since its break with France.

“Today we are attending the ceremony for the resumption of activities of the Russian embassy in Ouagadougou,” declared the Russian ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire accredited to Burkina Faso, Alexeï Saltykov, during the reopening of the chancellery early Thursday afternoon.

The Russian diplomat who until now resided in Abidjan but who has made regular trips to Ouagadougou in recent months, added that he would initially lead the diplomatic mission in Burkina until the appointment of an ambassador by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Burkinabè Prime Minister, Appolinaire Joachimson Kyélèm de Tambéla, the Burkinabè Minister of Foreign Affairs, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, other members of the government and the chief of general staff of the armies of Burkina were present during the ceremony, noted an AFP journalist.

The Burkina Faso embassy in Russia was reopened in 2013, after closing in 1996.

For his part, the head of Burkinabe diplomacy, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré, assured during the ceremony that the closure of the Russian embassy 31 years ago had not put an end to ” cooperation” between the two countries, which notably includes “the training of several of our executives”.

continue reading and to watch video HERE: Source:

https://www.africanews.com/2023/12/29/burkina-russia-reopens-its-embassy-after-31-years-of-closure/

Like this: Like Loading...