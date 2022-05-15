re posted from BLACK OPINION

Andile Mngxitama

Let me repeat. I pray to a fighting God like Steve Biko, like Robert Sobukwe, like Marcus Garvey.

We know the enemy stole and distorted the Christian faith. We now use it as a weapon of liberation.

Steve Biko crafted Black Theology to overcome the Christian version of colonialism.

In Latin America they crafted liberation theology which supported the revolution and socialism from the pulpit.

Steve Biko’s SASO was housed and even funded by the church.

