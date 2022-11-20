Guinea, Mali Partner for Conakry-Kankan- Bamako Railway Line

re posted from RAILBUS

Madam Rose lauded the Transitional Government under the leadership of His Excellency Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, who considers the mobility needs of his people and their goods.

Guinea, Mali Partner for Conakry-Kankan-Bamako Rail Line

The governments of Guinea and Mali are working closely to develop and operationlised the Conakry-Kankan-Bamako railway line, Madam Rose Kasso Tinguiano, Deputy Director-General of Guinea’s National Railway Agency (Societe Nationale des Chemins de fer de Guinee, SNCFG) has disclosed.

Speaking at the RailAfta Conference held in Abuja this week, the Guinean official presented an overview of Guinean railway agenda which she narrated was closely tied to the mining sector, explaining that both Conakry and Bamako are passionate about railway linkage between both countries.

She informed that the authorities of two brotherly neighboring countries, Republics of Guinea and Mali, recently launched the reconstruction project of Conakry-Kankan-Bamako line as part of ECOWAS recommendations, advocating that African coastal countries should cooperate with landlocked countries in order to bolster trade and mobility.

Aside linking both countries, she said the line was expected to connect Niger Republic by the way from Burkina Faso.

continue reading HERE: Source:

Like this: Like Loading...