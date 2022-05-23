re posted from ALARABIYA News

Germany eyes keeping coal plants open longer as backup

24 March 2022

Germany is looking at keeping coal plants open longer in order to ensure energy security, the government said Thursday, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked fears over power deliveries.

Berlin said it will bring down gas usage in power generation by “possibly keeping coal-fired power plants as a security standby for longer.”

Decommissioning the coal plants “can be suspended until further notice,” they added, noting that “ideally” they would still stick to the goal of phasing out coal usage by 2030.

