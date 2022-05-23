re posted from REPUBLIC WORLD

UK Considers Opening Coal Mine In Cumbria To Reduce Dependence On Russian Imports

In an attempt to phase out dependence on Russian gas, the United Kingdom for the first time in three decades is considering opening its coal mine in Cumbria.

In an attempt to phase out dependence on Russian gas amid sanctions against Moscow, the United Kingdom for the first time in three decades is “on the cusp of approving” the opening of its coal mine. According to reports published by UK-based media, the head of the Ministry of Housing and Regional Development and Local Government of the UK, Michel Gove, spoke in favour of the potential use of coal mines in the city of Cumbria in north-west England. The British leadership has expressed confidence in the plethora of opportunities, including employment, the coal mine is expected to provide.

continue reading Here: Source:

https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/uk-news/uk-considers-opening-coal-mine-in-cumbria-to-reduce-dependence-on-russian-imports-articleshow.html

Like this: Like Loading...