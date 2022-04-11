Source: BRIX Sweden

Geraci’s Advice to EU: Belt and Road Better Than Tank Road

8 April 2022

In this new webcast / podcast, the Belt and Road Institute in Sweden (BRIX) interviewed Professor Michele Geraci, former Italian Undersecretary of State of the Ministry of Economic Development, currently teaching finance and economics at New York University, Shanghai and at Zhejiang University in China. He presents in this video, with the BRIX’s Communication and Information Section manager Hussein Askary, his assessment of the recent EU-China Leaders’ Summit. He offers very important advise on dealing with the crisis in Ukraine and how to understand the Chinese position vis-à-vis Russia and also how Europe should relate to Russia now and when peace is restored to Ukraine.

