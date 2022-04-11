“We would like for all humanity to follow in Sankara`s footsteps.”

British Financial Empire, Burkina Faso, Current African News, History Modern,

Former Burkina Faso president, Blaise Compaoré, has been convicted in absentia for the murder of Thomas Sankara. Compaoré remains in exile in Cote d`Ivoire.

“We would like for all humanity to follow in Sankara`s footsteps.”

“He was a statesman who fought for the people and his brutal death has had a disastrous effect on the subconscious of Burkina Faso people, even today.”

Source: CGTN Africa

Thomas Sankara still popular 3 decades after his death

11 April 2022

Three decades after his death, Thomas Isidore Noël Sankara was a Burkinabé military officer, Marxist revolutionary, and pan-Africanist President of Burkina Faso is still popular across Africa. He was killed in 1987 coup.

Leave a Reply