Former Burkina Faso president, Blaise Compaoré, has been convicted in absentia for the murder of Thomas Sankara. Compaoré remains in exile in Cote d`Ivoire.

“We would like for all humanity to follow in Sankara`s footsteps.”

“He was a statesman who fought for the people and his brutal death has had a disastrous effect on the subconscious of Burkina Faso people, even today.”

Source: CGTN Africa

Thomas Sankara still popular 3 decades after his death

11 April 2022

Three decades after his death, Thomas Isidore Noël Sankara was a Burkinabé military officer, Marxist revolutionary, and pan-Africanist President of Burkina Faso is still popular across Africa. He was killed in 1987 coup.

