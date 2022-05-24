re posted from PRESSTV
“West African countries are shifting alliances from France and the West in general to Russia in their war on terror. And they are getting results”
France faces trouble in Burkina Faso
The people of Burkina Faso have held rallies calling for the termination of military cooperation with France. The masses are demanding that the new Burkina Faso government establishes military ties with Russia to combat terrorism.
This week we are focusing on growing anti-France sentiments in Burkina Faso where people believe there is a link between increased terrorist attacks and the presence of French troops in the country. The second segment of our program is on the potential of Africas ground water resources in improving the continents food security.
