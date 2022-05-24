The people of Burkina Faso have held rallies calling for the termination of military cooperation with France. The masses are demanding that the new Burkina Faso government establishes military ties with Russia to combat terrorism.

This week we are focusing on growing anti-France sentiments in Burkina Faso where people believe there is a link between increased terrorist attacks and the presence of French troops in the country. The second segment of our program is on the potential of Africas ground water resources in improving the continents food security.

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2022/04/18/680511/France-faces-trouble-in-Burkina-Faso