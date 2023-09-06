Everything You Are Not Being Told About Africa & Why It Matters

African High Speed Railway, Belt and Road, British Financial Empire, Current African News

re posted from                               AFRICA AND THE WORLD

  • Is the Western political and financial oligarchical elite brain dead or can they change in accordance with reality?
  • Why is the West scared of the newly expanded BRICS?

Everything You Are Not Being Told About Africa & Why It Matters

September 5, 2023

Please watch this excellent interview with Lawrence Freeman conducted last month. You will enjoy it. Topics discussed:

  • What does the coup in Niger reveal about the failure of Western policy for Africa?
  • Why economic development is a human right?
  • Is the Western political and financial oligarchical elite brain dead or can they change in accordance with reality?
  • Why is the West scared of the newly expanded BRICS?
  • Why is China’s policy towards Africa superior to that of the West?
  • Is Africa on the verge of an economic-political breakout?
  • Are Western leaders smart enough to modify their failed policies.
  • Will Africa have too many people? Can there be too much human creativity?

All of this issues and more are discussed in a conversation with Mel K that you wont see anywhere else.

continue to Source for video:

Everything You Are Not Being Told About Africa & Why It Matters

 

Leave a Reply