re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD
Everything You Are Not Being Told About Africa & Why It Matters
September 5, 2023
Please watch this excellent interview with Lawrence Freeman conducted last month. You will enjoy it. Topics discussed:
- What does the coup in Niger reveal about the failure of Western policy for Africa?
- Why economic development is a human right?
- Why is China’s policy towards Africa superior to that of the West?
- Is Africa on the verge of an economic-political breakout?
- Are Western leaders smart enough to modify their failed policies.
- Will Africa have too many people? Can there be too much human creativity?
All of this issues and more are discussed in a conversation with Mel K that you wont see anywhere else.
