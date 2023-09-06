re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Is the Western political and financial oligarchical elite brain dead or can they change in accordance with reality?

Why is the West scared of the newly expanded BRICS?

Everything You Are Not Being Told About Africa & Why It Matters

September 5, 2023

Please watch this excellent interview with Lawrence Freeman conducted last month. You will enjoy it. Topics discussed:

What does the coup in Niger reveal about the failure of Western policy for Africa?

Why economic development is a human right?

Why is China’s policy towards Africa superior to that of the West?

Is Africa on the verge of an economic-political breakout?

Are Western leaders smart enough to modify their failed policies.

Will Africa have too many people? Can there be too much human creativity?

All of this issues and more are discussed in a conversation with Mel K that you wont see anywhere else.

continue to Source for video:

