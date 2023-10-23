Ethiopia`s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Supplies Ethiopia- Kenya- Tanzania Integrated Energy Pool

Ethiopia began exporting electricity to Kenya in November 2022. The electricity comes from GERD

re posted from CONSTRUCTION REVIEW

The connectivity project consists of a 510-kilometer power line where a total of 414 kilometers are located in Tanzania and the remaining 96 kilometers are located in the neighboring country of Kenya. The project has a capacity of transmitting a capacity of 2,000 megawatts of electric power.

Also, it is going to generate revenue for Tanzania because whenever the countries from the southern part of Africa buy electricity from Ethiopia it will have to be transmitted through the infrastructure set up in the country.

$258 Million 2GW Kenya-Tanzania Inter-connectivity Project Almost Complete

$258 Million 2GW Kenya-Tanzania Inter-connectivity Project Almost Complete A 400 kilovolt Kenya-Tanzania Inter-connectivity Project is being constructed by Tanzania Electricity Supply Company (Tanesco) in Lemugur area in Arusha region. The project which cost a total o $258 million kicked off in the year 2016 and is expected to be complete by the month of December 2023. The project is foreseen to stretch all the way from Singida Region to Babati area which is located in Manyara Region to Arusha in an area called Lemugur and finally connecting to Kenya. continue reading HERE: Source: $258 Million 2GW Kenya-Tanzania Inter-connectivity Project Almost Complete

Like this: Like Loading...