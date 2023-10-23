oil means revenue, energy, fuel, plastics for manufacturing and oil means ferilizer which means food security

re posted from CONSTRUCTION REVIEW ONLINE

Despite all the criticism, the development of the Tanzania-Uganda Oil Pipeline project will progress either with or without the participation of Standard Bank as it is the right move for strengthening the economy of Tanzania and Uganda and thus the stakeholders of the project look forward to addressing the pending issues more adequately.

$4 Billion Tanzania-Uganda Oil Pipeline Project,World Longest Heated Pipeline, to Kick Off Operations in 2025 $4 Billion Tanzania-Uganda Oil Pipeline Project,World Longest Heated Pipeline, to Kick Off Operations in 2025

Tanzania-Uganda Oil Pipeline that links Uganda and Tanzania has managed to overcome a major hurdle which delayed the final decision according to the Standard Bank Group Ltd. Tanzania managed to settle a major disagreement with some of the Chinese financiers according to Kenny Fihla who is the chief executive officer for the commercial and investment banking unit of lenders. continue reading HERE: Source: $4 Billion Tanzania-Uganda Oil Pipeline Project,World Longest Heated Pipeline, to Kick Off Operations in 2025

Like this: Like Loading...