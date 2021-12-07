Energy Imperialism ? Pan Africanism and Energy

Dr Kelvin Kemm is an internationally renowned nuclear physicist. He is also our South African hero. For decades he has campaigned, in terms of energy, for AFRICAN SOLUTIONS TO AFRICAN PROBLEMS. In this interview with Ethiopian media OBN he explains that Africans are having energy policies imposed upon them by the West who do not understand that Africa is not geographically or climatically identical to the global North.

Source: OBN Oromiyaa [Oromia Broadcasting Network]

FUTURE AFRICA| Pan – Africanism and Energy, Dr. Kelvin Kemm

3 Dec 2021

