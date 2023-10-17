re posted from UK COLUMN

Energy and Ambition in Kenya, with Jusper Machogu

12 October 2023

Jusper Machogu (Substack | Twitter) is a farmer and graduate agricultural engineer living and working in Kisii, south-western Kenya. He was formerly a Greenpeace member and he wanted to improve the environment. As he explored the climate issue, he came across the work of Greenpeace’s disillusioned founder, Dr Patrick Moore (also previously interviewed by UK Column), including his book Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom.

He also read the work of Alex Epstein, such as The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, the assertively-titled Fossil Fuels Improve the Planet and Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas—Not Less. This research led to a total shift in Machogu’s views on environmental politics.

Machogu describes his life, work and the environment in Kenya, and explains his farming products and how he makes a living in the village and land that he loves. He explains the advantages of mechanisation and the use of fertiliser in farming in a manner that comes from a personal experience that few in the West possess. His conclusion is that fossil fuels are what Africa needs to develop, to become more productive and to feed its people and the wider world. He sees a huge potential if only modern technology and modern energy sources were more abundantly available.

