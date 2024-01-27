automatic translation : re posted from

“The area of France is 644,000 square kilometres, while that of Africa is 30.4 million square kilometres, or about 50 times France. However, France has 56 nuclear power plants that produce about 80% of the electricity consumed in the country. If we make a simple projection, we would see that we would have to build at least 2,800 nuclear power plants in Africa to bring its level of development in this area back to that of France,” he notes. “While currently the total electricity production of 48 countries in sub-Saharan Africa is barely equivalent to that of a single average European country, Spain.”

Egypt-Russia: “Al-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Acts the Death of the Western Imperialist System”

In this edition of L’Afrique en marche, Sébastien Périmony, member of the Schiller Institute in France and expert on Africa, analyses the importance of Russia’s construction of the Al-Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt.

“Russia’s launch in June 2022 of the construction of the Al-Dabaa nuclear power plant in Egypt is the death of the Western imperialist system that imposed a neo-colonial policy of non-development on the countries of the global South, especially Africa, since the end of the Second World War,” says Radio Sputnik Afrique , member of the Schiller Institute in France, an expert on Africa.

