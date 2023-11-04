re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Economic Development Can Bring Peace to the Horn of Africa

Develop the ports on the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to promote regional economic growth in the Horn of Africa. (curtesy of dawn.com.news)

October 31, 2023

Horn Leaders Urged to Consider Ethiopia’s Quest for Access to Red Sea

Addis Ababa, October 31/2023 (ENA)- Leaders of the Horn of Africa nations have to consider discussing Ethiopia’s quest for having access to sea as it would increase the physical economic growth of the East African region, the American political-economic analyst Lawrence Freeman told ENA.

Prime Minister Abiy has given geographical, historical, economic backgrounds to initiate discussion about Ethiopia’s right to access sea through peaceful means.

