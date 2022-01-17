East of Congo: They are M23, not ADF

General Sultani Makenga, military leader of the M23 rebels, addresses the media in Bunagana, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, September 8, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo’s M23 insurgents said on Sunday they are ready to return to peace talks and would not make integration into the national army, which has not proved successful in the past, part of the deal. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe (DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO – Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST POLITICS MILITARY HEADSHOT) – RTX13D0O

It is a new war of the M23 which begins in the east of Congo under the mask “ADF”. The lie maintained since 2014, when the massacres began, is no longer tenable in view of the accumulation of evidence and testimonies on the ground. The long-spared sector of Ruwenzori becomes the scene of killings, the death toll of which continues to grow, while the large city of Mutwanga is emptied of the majority of its population.

From the data collected on the ground and from sources in the region, we can affirm that we are at the dawn of a large-scale security crisis which should affect the two provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, and even expand towards Kisangani, the country’s third largest city.

1. False ADF true M23

In two videos that have made the rounds on social media, we see for the first time a group of attackers in action shouting “Allahu Akbar”. The scene would take place in Loselose. However, the analysis of the images ended up betraying the identity of the attackers. It is plain to see that Allahu Akbar’s cries are only staged, as the men can be heard in the video speaking in a Kinyarwanda accent, a language that the original ADF did not speak. In another video, a man interviews an FARDC soldier in Lingala, another language that the original ADF did not speak. Our contacts on the ground tell us that in reality, these are M23 fighters who are establishing themselves in the countryside of Beni and attracting their compatriots there in successive waves.

A source close to MONUSCO tells us that after the flight of Jamil Mukulu, the leader of the original ADF, in 2014, the government of Kinshasa had undertaken to rearm one of its lieutenants in the person of Seka Baluku, in particular providing him with fighters. coming from Rwanda, and that there is no difference between the FARDC and these Rwandan forces which pretend to be ADF. The source speaks of Joseph Kabila in person who is said to be the main sponsor of the killings in Beni. Another source tells us that the influx of combatants from Rwanda has accelerated in recent weeks from Rutshuru taking the Vitshumbi route into the Semliki valley crossing Lake Edward. These Rwandan fighters regroup in Mwalika, in the valley of Semliki a Mahigha then continue their progression to occupy the agricultural zones of the peasants, cocoa producers, who are killed or driven from their fields, which the new arrivals reoccupy and exploit.

A third source tells us that a second route starts from Rwanda towards Masisi and Walikale with the final destination Lubutu on the road to Kisangani and South Lubero. The objective of this front, associated with the fighters of Guidon Shimiray (NDC-R) is to cut the Butembo-Goma road and economically suffocate the commercial towns of Beni and Butembo from the south, the road to Uganda being already occupied.

Other forward units are said to have already taken position on the Beni – Kisangani axis via Mambasa. The purpose of the influx of new fighters from Rwanda is to cut off North Kivu and Ituri from Kisangani, and hamper supplies from Kinshasa. It was as part of this strategy that a helicopter was shot down in Niania and the two other planes, dispatched to the scene, disappeared. The presence of the Rwandan army near Goma, denounced in the latest report by UN experts, was aimed at securing these movements of M23 combatants towards the territories of Beni, Lubero and towards the Kisangani axis.

2. FARDC soldiers, MONUSCO and generalized complicity

