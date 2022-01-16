ECOWAS: ” Exploited by extra-regional powers with ulterior motives”

Mali`s military government has denounced the African sanctions from the ECOWAS members and stated that ECOWAS ( Economic Community of West African States) is being “exploited by extra-regional powers with ulterior motives”. Guinea and Egypt have condemned the sanctions which will severely hurt the Malian people as it is a landlocked country.

10 January 2022

Mali’s military junta led by Colonel Assimi Goita has strongly condemned what they described as illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the Economic Community of West African States.

