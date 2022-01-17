African Continental High Speed Railway : Progress Update

Transport costs within the continent are some of the highest in the world because of the chronic infrastructure deficit. That MAKES POVERTY !

Source:The New Africa Channel

Railway development in Africa: 9 most impressive completed and ongoing railway projects in Africa

16 Jan 2022

Railway development in Africa: 9 most impressive completed and ongoing railway projects in Africa – Railway is the most efficient, fastest and cheapest method of transporting people and goods in the world. For this reasons, it is no surprise that industrialized nations have invested in well-developed railway networks , which spread to all the corners of their countries. Africa, the world’s second-largest continent, is currently experiencing a railway renaissance, after being left behind the rest of the world for decades. The continent has a huge transportation infrastructure deficit, and often it is easier to fly via a European capital than flying direct between African capitals.

Transport expenses on the continent are also among the highest in the world, raising the cost of doing business and making products uncompetitive on global marketplaces. Within the last decade, railway development in Africa has experienced tremendous growth, and since 2018 the continent boost of one of the fastest high speed rail in the world, the Moroccan Al borag train, which can operates at a maximum speed of 357 kilometers per hour, making it the 6th Fastest Train In the World. There are currently several ongoing high-speed rail construction across Africa.

Our video will present the 9 most impressive completed and ongoing railway projects across the continent.

Morocco’s Al-Boraq high speed bullet train

Egypt high speed railway project

Tanzania Standard Gauge Railway Algeria’s High Speed Railway Project

Ethiopia Djibouti railway project

Nigeria’s Lagos Kano Standard Gauge Railway Project

Kenya Standard Gauge Railway Project

Senegal’s Dakar Regional Express Train project

Ghana Burkina Faso Railway project

Like this: Like Loading...