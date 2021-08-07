what most of us have been looking for…the real science

Source: Northern Exposure

Dolores Cahill – Her background, her insights and her experiences of speaking truth to power

1 August 2021

From the outset of the Covid-19 panic, one of the strongest and most scientifically qualified critics of the WHO and governmental approach has been Dolores Cahill. In this interview, we explore her background, reasoning and experience of speaking out in favour of a position that is unpopular with those in authority.

Like this: Like Loading...