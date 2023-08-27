HIGHLY RECOMMENDED VIEWING. click on link below for unedited conference

Source: Vejon Health

DAY 1 – Post Vax/Long Covid Congress – The Silent Disaster, SAT 26th AUG 2023

26 August 2023

FULL UNEDITED VIDEO AVAILABLE HERE! https://philipmcmillan.substack.com/p…

Bringing some of the best researchers together from across the world to expand on the knowledge of diseases related to COVID-19 and its vaccines.

To receive reminder emails with links to both days’ events, register below: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/699580…

DAY 1 – Saturday August 26th, 2023, 6 pm UK time Introduction of speakers and session moderation

Presenter: Dr Philip McMillan, Co-presenter: Joachim Gerlach

Speakers: – Charles Rixey – Dr Shankara Chetty – Christie Grace – Kevin McCairn, PhD – Dr Mannan Baig

Q&A and open roundtable discussion

Timecodes

0:00 2:45 Intro from Joachim Gerlach

9:13 Intro from Christie Grace MSc – (Biotech Process and Project Manager) Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Concerns, Charges, Mutations, Plasmids, and Adverse Events

25:45 Post speaker questions Christie 36:52 Presentation from Kevin W McCarin – The SARS-COV-2 Spike Protein: An Engineered PRION Like Incapacitating Agent

1:00:20 Post speaker questions Kevin 1:07:58 Presentation Charles Rixey MBA – SARS-COV-2 & PASC/Long Covid through the prism of Gain of Function Research

1:29:28 Post speaker questions Charles

1:37:40 Presentation Dr Shankara Chetty

2:03:43 Post speaker questions Shankara

2:09:34 Presentation Dr Mannan Baig – Long Covid and the Road to Recovery

2:34:56 Post speaker questions Mannan

2:38:20 Round table talk

3:08:44 Closing points

