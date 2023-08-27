HIGHLY RECOMMENDED VIEWING. click on link below for unedited conference
DAY 1 – Post Vax/Long Covid Congress – The Silent Disaster, SAT 26th AUG 2023
26 August 2023
Bringing some of the best researchers together from across the world to expand on the knowledge of diseases related to COVID-19 and its vaccines.
DAY 1 – Saturday August 26th, 2023, 6 pm UK time Introduction of speakers and session moderation
Presenter: Dr Philip McMillan, Co-presenter: Joachim Gerlach
Speakers: – Charles Rixey – Dr Shankara Chetty – Christie Grace – Kevin McCairn, PhD – Dr Mannan Baig
Q&A and open roundtable discussion
Timecodes
0:00 2:45 Intro from Joachim Gerlach
9:13 Intro from Christie Grace MSc – (Biotech Process and Project Manager) Lipid Nanoparticle (LNP) Concerns, Charges, Mutations, Plasmids, and Adverse Events
25:45 Post speaker questions Christie 36:52 Presentation from Kevin W McCarin – The SARS-COV-2 Spike Protein: An Engineered PRION Like Incapacitating Agent
1:00:20 Post speaker questions Kevin 1:07:58 Presentation Charles Rixey MBA – SARS-COV-2 & PASC/Long Covid through the prism of Gain of Function Research
1:29:28 Post speaker questions Charles
1:37:40 Presentation Dr Shankara Chetty
2:03:43 Post speaker questions Shankara
2:09:34 Presentation Dr Mannan Baig – Long Covid and the Road to Recovery
2:34:56 Post speaker questions Mannan
2:38:20 Round table talk
3:08:44 Closing points