Bringing some of the best researchers together from across the world to expand on the knowledge of diseases related to COVID-19 and its vaccines.

Source: Vejon Health

DAY 2 – SUNDAY – Post Vax/Long Covid Congress – 27th AUG, 2023

27 August 2023

DAY 2 – Sunday August 27th, 2023, 6 PM UK time Introduction of speakers and session moderation

Presenter: Dr Philip McMillan

Co-presenter: Joachim Gerlach

Speakers: – Dr Stephanie Seneff – Dr Tina Peers – Dr Beate Jaeger – Dr Robin Rose – Dr Carlo Brogna – Rachel Jessey, MSc – Prof Hans Rausch

Q&A and open roundtable discussion

Like this: Like Loading...