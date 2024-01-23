Could the Non-Aligned Movement Replace the United Nations?

Bandung 1955, Nehru of India, Nkrumah of Ghana, Nasser of UAR/Egypt, Sukarno of Indonesia and Tito of Yugoslavia

by PD Lawton. 23 January 2024

The United Nations is finished. It has shamed itself. The world can no longer continue with the lie that this organization has peace at its heart. It is rigged in favour of the NATO-aligned nations.

Could the Non-Aligned Movement be a more effective body to represent global voices from both North and South?

The origin of NAM ( Non-Aligned Movement) is in the post WW11 liberation movements that created the new republics of the the 1960s, the revolutions against imperialism. Isn`t that what we need now,a resurgence of Africa`s revolt against sanctions, IMF diktat and neo-colonial debt control?

Could this be the body to represent the new multipolar order? If so, then we must strengthen the weaknesses that allowed Africa`s 1960s revolution to fail. Africa must unite!

The Bandung Conference of 1955 was hosted in Indonesia by President Sukarno. It was attended by almost all newly de-colonized states of Asia and Africa. It was the first Africa-Asia economic and cultural cooperation movement and represented 54% of the world`s population.

It is reflected today in vision and philosophy by the Chinese Belt and Road and by the BRICS Plus alliance seeking a multi-polar world and the end of Western hegemony.

The Non-Aligned Movement was a result of the Bandung Conference and was formally established in 1961 in Yugoslavia. Among the key founders of the new multipolar, non-partisan group were Gamal Nasser and Kwame Nkrumah alongside President Tito of Yugoslavia and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of India.

The movement stands in unity for , as Fidel Castro would describe it in 1979 as :”the national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of non-aligned countries” in their “struggle against imperialism, colonialism, neo-colonialism, racism, and all forms of foreign aggression, occupation, domination, interference or hegemony as well as against great power and bloc politics.”

