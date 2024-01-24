Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret and Guest: Vanessa Beeley

Jan 23, 2024

On today’s show, Vanessa Beeley discusses South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

Watch Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret live every Saturday from 11am-2pm ET on https://tntradio.live/

GUEST OVERVIEW: Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East: on the ground in Syria, Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2017 she was a finalist for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism which was won by the much-acclaimed Robert Parry that year. In 2018 Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists.

