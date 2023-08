In this episode of Press TV’s Spotlight, Matt Ehret and John Bosnitch offer their analysis of the BRICS Summit in South Africa, the obstacles to a new multipolar economic architecture and the difference in concepts of value found in this system vs the collapsing rules-based international order of monetarist looting..

Source: Canadian Patriot Press

BRICS Summit: Foundations for New New World Order [PressTV’s Spotlight]

24 August 2023

