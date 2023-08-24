To view the entire broadcast please visit :

https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Source: vanessa beeley

Maui tragedy – part of the “burn back better” agenda?

Aug 20, 2023

Who Is Starting Wildfires?—Burn Back Better? – UK Column News – 18th August 2023 – Real World News (Telegram): Video: Maui Wildfires and the Theft of Sacred Hawaiian Land – Dr. Kathy J. Forti (LinkedIn): What Really Happened on Maui—I Was There – Nick Sortor (Twitter): Reports of a 12-mile ‘media free zone’ around Lahaina – ABC7 Chicago: Maui’s emergency services chief resigns after facing criticism for not activating sirens during fire – ThePostMillennial: Hawaii governor says state is looking to ‘acquire land’ that was destroyed in fires – Govtech Events: Hawaii Digital Government Summit 2023 – IEEE SMC: The 2023 IEEE Conference on Systems, Man, and Cybernetics Conferences – Electric Power Research Institute (2016): JUMPSmartMaui Demonstration Project Phase 1 Assessment (PDF) – Wall Street Journal: Since Covid, Hawaii Home Sales Over $10 Million Have Grown Sixfold – CNN: Opinion: After ‘no comment,’ Biden’s response to Maui will be key – Newsweek: Joe Biden Sending $700 to Maui Fire Victims Sparks Backlash: ‘Insulting’ – Euronews: ‘Out of control’ wildfires rage in Tenerife: Map of affected areas, evacuations and how to stay safe – eSmartCity: Innovative Public Procurement and Smart Buildings will be the stars of the III Tenerife Smart Island – INtech Tenerife: Tenerife Smart Island. A Smart Tourist Destination – GOV.UK: IFA035 – Making Science Fiction a Reality: Future Directed Energy Weapons “Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) are systems capable of discrete target selection that emit laser or Radio Frequency (RF) energy as the primary means to cause disruptive, damaging or destructive effects on equipment or facilities.” – GOV.UK (2017): UK Innovation: Laser Weapon Contract Awarded “the first laser weapons would come into service in the mid-2020s.”

Sources: www.ukcolumn.org/video/uk-column-news-18th-august-2023

Like this: Like Loading...